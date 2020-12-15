null: nullpx
EN VIVO

New Disney film 'Encanto' to take place in Colombia featuring music from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Dec 15, 2020 – 01:17 PM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

The newest Latin animated musical from Disney / Pixar is about to come out next fall. Disney's "Encanto" focuses on a family in Colombia where a magical family lives in a magical home. The film will be directed by Bryon Howard and Jared Bush who directed Zootopia, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith. Lin-Manuel Miranda will produce the music for the animated film in both English and Spanish.

The 60th film for Disney is set to premere in theatres November 2021. No further details have yet been released, but by the looks of things that this will be an exciting film featuring Latin Americans.

We can't wait until more trailers are released for this magical experience.

React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default