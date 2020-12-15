New Disney film 'Encanto' to take place in Colombia featuring music from Lin-Manuel Miranda
By: Univision,Dec 15, 2020 – 01:17 PM EST
The newest Latin animated musical from Disney / Pixar is about to come out next fall. Disney's "Encanto" focuses on a family in Colombia where a magical family lives in a magical home. The film will be directed by Bryon Howard and Jared Bush who directed Zootopia, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith. Lin-Manuel Miranda will produce the music for the animated film in both English and Spanish.
The 60th film for Disney is set to premere in theatres November 2021. No further details have yet been released, but by the looks of things that this will be an exciting film featuring Latin Americans.
We can't wait until more trailers are released for this magical experience.
