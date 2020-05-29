New Anuel AA album 'Emmanuel' has dropped

Anuel AA surprised his fans with a double album "Emmanuel", which dropped on May 29th.

The album hit streaming services but you can listen on Latino Mix 95.1 all-day long starting at 7 a.m.

The album contains 22 tracks with guest features from: Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, J Balvin, Enrique Iglesias, Travis Barker and many others.



AA had told his fans that he would be dropping his new album sometime in April, it was however delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and was postponed.