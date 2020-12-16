New animated cartoon 'Alma's Way' centers around Puerto Rican girl and her family

Brand new kids show "Alma's Way" will be premiering on PBS and PBS Kids in the fall of 2021.

The new animated series comes from Fred Rogers Productions and created by Emmy-winning actress Sonia Manzano who isn't a stranger when it comes to children's TV shows.

According to Manzano, the show is based upon her childhood upbringing surrounding her Puerto Rican family in the South Bronx, NYC. The main character Alma is described to be a confident Puerto Rican girl that lives with her parents and younger brother, Junior in a close-knit and loving family.

“Alma’s way is to think things through, and I hope by animating the thought process, kids will be inspired and excited about what goes on in their own minds,” Manzano said in a statement. “I want them to know we all have the power to think regardless of who we are.”