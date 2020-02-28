Mexico confirms two cases of the coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, MX - The assistant health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell announced Friday that one of the patients in Mexico City has contracted the COVID-19 virus or known better as the coronavirus. Another person in the northern state of Sinaloa got the virus.

Both people are being tested and neither are seriously ill. The person in Mexico City is isolated in a hospital and the other is in a hotel room.

Five people that was in contact of the first patient have been placed in isolation as well as a precaution.

The two men had recently traveled to a northern Italian village where there was a recent outbreak. The two men who are unrelated returned to Mexico between last Friday and Saturday.

While the seasonal flu kills more people, the coronavirus has a higher and faster mortality rate.

In mainland China in the city of Wuhan where the coronavirus outbroke, 2% to 4% of the patients had died according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I repeat, according to the available information, it is not something terrible, fatal,” López Obrador said. “There shouldn't be any yellow journalism, or exaggerations, to cause a mass psychosis of fear, of terror.”