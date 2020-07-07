Mexican singer Ivonne Galaz tributes Vanessa Guillen with song

U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is remembered by Mexican singer Ivonne Galaz with a tribute song titled "Vanessa Guillén she had made and posted to her Instagram account Sunday night.



Guillén's made national headlines after she had gone missing from Ft. Hood, an Army base near Killeen, Texas. On Sunday, a family representative had said the U.S. Army had positively identified the 20-year-old solider's remains near Leon River a week ago. The soldier had been missing since April. Search for Guillén had intensified after the family had gone public to find her.