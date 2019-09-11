Manu Ginobili visits Argentina soccer team ahead of San Antonio game
Retired Spurs star Manu Ginobili was inside the Alamodome cheering on for his home country of Argentina on September 12th. Ginobili got an opportunity to visit with Argentina's soccer team ahead of the big game versus Mexico.
Univision,Sep 11, 2019 – 1:19 PM EDT
Retired Spurs star Manu Ginobili was inside the Alamodome cheering on for his home country of Argentina on September 12th. Ginobili got an opportunity to visit with Argentina's soccer team ahead of the big game versus Mexico.
Team Argentina even gifted Ginobili a team jersey that has his name on the back.