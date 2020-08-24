null: nullpx
Maluma drops new 'Papi Juancho' album

This marks his fifth studio album
Aug 24, 2020 – 02:46 PM EDT
Maluma takes his fans behind the scenes in his fifth studio album PAPI JUANCHO following his 11:11 album dropped in 2019 and F.A.M.E. in 2018.
The new album was put together by Rude Boyz with great appearances from Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavarez, Myke Towers and Jory Boy.

Maluma's new album contains his new recent single "Hawái" and "ADMV" dropped in April.

