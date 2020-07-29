Maluma drops emotional new music video 'Hawái'

In the visuals, Colombian superstar Maluma experiences a heartbreak in the drama filled video. He thinks of making his next move on getting his girl back, who is about to get married. The Rude Boyz produced song was written by Maluma, Keityn, Edgar Barrera and Bulle Nene who set up the lyrics telling the story of a toxic relationship and surviving the aftermath of the breakup. But on her big wedding day, Maluma crashes the wedding in hopes that she'll take him back.