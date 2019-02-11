Maluma announces new album

We now know what the title to Maluma's next album is going to be. The Colombian music artist posted to his social media account the album art to 11:11.



Maluma captioned on his Instagram: “11:11 is a direct signal from our guides, angels and teachers to establish a moment of connection, synchronicity and awareness with ourselves, with the whole, it is a wake-up call, it is a door to meditate, to listen to our intuition, to look in our interior, time to stop and feel the subtle energies of the universe, is a call from our essence, a reminder of our true purpose on earth, is a call to trust.”