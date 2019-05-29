Maluma announces a biography series on the internet

Maluma's fans were in a panic after learning the Colombian star had deactivated his Instagram account during the holiday weekend. Maluma has about 42.5 million fans on the account.

The 25-year-old Colombian singer had a good reason to deactivate though. It was a stunt to make a special announcement of his YouTube Original series about his life.

Maluma addressed his fans " OK pareceros, relax! I have not left. Something big is going to happen on June 5th. Stay tuned." then signed off with his trademark saying "Maluma, baby!"

YouTube will broadcast the series titled "Maluma: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Sere" which will take his fans deep into Maluma's world on his early days in Colombia to his rising evolution as a musician. He will show the world the backstage of his tours and behind the scenes of his performances along with exclusive interviews of his family and friends.

Check out the teaser trailer below.