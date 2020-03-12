Major League Soccer season has been suspended

As of this morning, Major League Soccer has been shut down due to the coronavirus, according to Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas.

A statement reads: "Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees." said MLS Commissioner Don Garber "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."