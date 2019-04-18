Madonna connects with Maluma for 'Medellín'

Madonna just dropped her new single "Medellín" featuring Colombian singer Maluma on April 17th. The five minute bi-lingual track from Madonna's studio album Madame X is trending on YouTube right now.

Donna had connected with her longtime collaborator and French producer Mirwais for this tune with a deep house vibe. Madonna had also collaborated with Anitta, Swae Lee, Quavo amongst other artists on the 13 track album.