Luis Fonsi receives SOMOS Humanitarian award

Luis Fonsi was awarded with the SOMOS Humanitarian Award in Miami at the fifth annual SOMOS gala hosted by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation on October 27th.

“As a Puerto Rican, as a Latin living in the U.S., it is my responsibility to use my voice not just to sing, but also to ensure that the voices of those who need it the most are heard." said Fonsi.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” said Fonsi. “But the real award is seeing the face of a healthy, happy child. ... That’s my prize. My prize is to help. To be useful to others. To alleviate the pain some people carry.”

Fonsi was honored with his philanthropic work with St. Jude Children's Hospital as well as his efforts with Luis Fonsi Foundation to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.