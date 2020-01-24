Los Tigres del Norte to play at the big game
This is huge!
Univision,Jan 24, 2020 – 11:52 AM EST
It's a big year for Latinos representation in the NFL. First the announcement of two Latina superstars, Jennifer Lopez along with Shakira to perform the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on February 2nd. Now, Los Tigres del Norte is going to be part of the football festivities.
A statement coming from Fox Deportes says that the band will showcase the legacy of Los Tigres del Norte, the 100 seasons of NFL and the passion felt by Hispanics for football.