Your Latino Mix 95.1 is giving away tickets to see Maluma at AT&T Center on September 28th. Listen to Latino Mix for that air horn or win with Yaya by watching Univision 41 at 11:30am then at 12 - 1p listen for the song of the day to play on Latino Mix 95.1 when you hear the song air quickly call 1-844-440-0951 and be caller 5 to win!