Latina nursing student invented hand santizer

When washing your hands with soap and water isn't an option the next best thing is hand santizer.

In 1966, Lupe Hernandez, a Bakersfield nursing student made the observation that alcohol in gel form would be an effective way to sanitize your hands when soap and water isn't available. Hernandez had called an invention hotline in efforts to patening hand sanitizer.

50 years later, Hernandez's invention saves lifes against threatening diseases and viruses. Medical professionals use hand sanitizer on a daily basis as part of their everyday jobs.

Back in 2009 during the H1N1 "swine flu" outbreak, sales soared and now we're seeing the same spike in 2020 after COVID-19 (coronavirus). The demand has been so high that stores, pharmacies and online retailers are in high demand and hard to keep the shelves stocked.

Hand sanitizers are now a common way of life and come in many brands, shapes and sizes.