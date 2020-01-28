Latin music community remember Kobe Bryant

Many musicians from the Latinx community shared their condolences for the Bryant family and those who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA Sunday morning that claimed 9 lives.

J Balvin shared a video of Kobe Bryant speaking Spanish to the media.

Bad Bunny shares his memories of Kobe.







Luis Fonsi shares a photo of himself in front of the arena where Kobe made history.





Nio Garcia shares a photo of his greatest Kobe memory.



Anuel AA is in shock and heartbroken by the news of Kobe Bryant.







Daddy Yankee shares a photo of Mamba.

Ozuna torn by the tragic news of Kobe.

Becky G shares an emotional tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gigi who were victims in Sundays helicopter crash.





Wisin shared his memory of the Mamba





Ricky Martin shares his condolences to the victims of the helicopter crash.



Natti Natasha shares her heart during this tough time for the Bryant family.





Leslie Grace says to cherish every minute you have with the people you love.



