Latin music award show postponed due to threat of coronavirus

On Tuesday, Broadcast Music Inc. or better known as BMI had stated that it's annual Latin Awards to take place on March 31st have been postponed. The event was supposed to be held in California but officials had to make the call to push it back due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.

Reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel were to be honored with the president's award at the 27th award show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

"We plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date and look forward to honoring Wisin y Yandel with our President’s Award and celebrating our talented family of Latin music creators. BMI will continue to evaluate all upcoming events on a case-by-case basis."said in a press statement.

This award show is among the latest of events cancelled amidst other major music events worldwide including SXSW, Ultra Music Festival, and Coachella to name a few.