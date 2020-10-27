Latin GRAMMYs announce more artists to perform in November
By: Univision,Oct 27, 2020 – 10:51 AM EDT
On Tuesday, October 27th, the Latin Recording Academy had announced the second wave of artists to be performing live on stage at the 21st Latin GRAMMYs.
Anuel AA
Calibre 50
Julio Reyes Copello
Alex Cuba
Guaynaa
Victor Manuelle
Ricardo Montaner
Debi Nova
Raquel Sofía
Sebastian Yatra
Those artists announced today join the previously announced artists such as Bad Bunny, Pedro Capó, Alejandro Fernândez, Karol G, Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Marc Anthony, Christial Nodal, Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso.
The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will be aired live on Univision on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Miami hosted by Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez.
