Latin GRAMMYs announce more artists to perform in November

On Tuesday, October 27th, the Latin Recording Academy had announced the second wave of artists to be performing live on stage at the 21st Latin GRAMMYs.

Anuel AA

Calibre 50

Julio Reyes Copello

Alex Cuba

Guaynaa

Victor Manuelle

Ricardo Montaner

Debi Nova

Raquel Sofía

Sebastian Yatra



Those artists announced today join the previously announced artists such as Bad Bunny, Pedro Capó, Alejandro Fernândez, Karol G, Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Marc Anthony, Christial Nodal, Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso.