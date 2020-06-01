Latin artists speak out after George Floyd's death

Latin artists are not staying silent and speaking out loud and clear on the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer who knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. Everyone is seeking one thing. Justice for all the individuals involved.

Artists such as Residente, Amara La Negra, Ricky Martin, Becky G and Luis Fonsi took time to speak out on their platforms about the 46-year-old Minnesota Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes kiling him. Police were called to the scene because the store had thought he was paying for his cigarrettes with a counterfiet $20 bill.

The entire world is voicing out against racism with rallies, marches, protests and other means of getting the message out.

Residente: "[I'm] reporting the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd. You just have to call +1 6123244499 and follow the instructions," he wrote.



Amara La Negra: Joined thousands upon thousands of protestors in the streets of Miami demanding justice and the end to systematic racism.

"I'm Dominican and proud of it. My parents are Dominican. But first, I AM BLACK. And I will always defend my people. I have always talked about the discrimination I have suffered, we have suffered."

Ricky Martin: The Latin artist shared part of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's "The Other America" speech.











Becky G:

"There are not enough words to express the millions of emotions Ive been feeling as a member of the overall minority community, but most importantly as an ally to the black communities that have and still are being directly affected by past and present events. I am proud of the people I follow and fans that I see reposting resources - to better themselves, to bring awareness and to uplift one another and stand in solidarity. But I urge you all to consider who you are offline and what else we can do, to not just place bandaids on gun shot wounds. To those who are not talking about this with friends, family, fans - YOU are part of the systemic problem." Becky G said on social media.