Latin artists react to the death of Jarabe De Palo's Pau Donés

“The Donés Cirera family reports that Pau Donés died on June 9, 2020, as a result of the cancer he suffered from since August 2015. We want to thank the medical team and all the staff of the Vall de Hebrón Hospital, Sant Joan Despí Moisès Broggi Hospital, ICO (Institut Català d'Oncologia), Servei de Paliatius of the Hospital de Viella and VHIO (Vall Hebrón Cancer Institute) for all your work and dedication during all this time. We ask for the utmost respect and intimacy in these difficult times.”