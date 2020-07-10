Karol G releases the video to "Ay, DiOs Mío"
The Latina songstress explains her relationship in this slow Reggaeton tune
Univision,Jul 10, 2020 – 11:54 AM EDT
React
Comparte
This song / story explains on how Karol met Emmanuel or better known by his star name, Anuel AA.
The song begins with a DM on Instagram and WhatsApp until they met in the flesh and went out for the first time. When they did go out the rest is history becoming as a Latin power couple.
Billboard Music caught up to get more information out of Karol about their first date and on how they both met.
React
Comparte