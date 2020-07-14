Karol G recovering from battle with COVID-19

Karol G took to Instagram Live Monday night to explain to her fans that she tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old songstress said that she had found out the test results a few weeks ago but didn't say anything.

She revealed that one of the reasons that she kept it under wraps was the fact that she didn't want to alarm her parents.

"I didn't want to make it public for various reasons,” she said, addressing fans in Spanish. “I didn't want to make it public because my parents are far away. I didn't want to worry anyone. My family and I are very close and do a lot of things together, and under different circumstances, they would most likely be here with me."

Another reason was that she didn't want the virus to eclipse her brand new single "Ay DiOs Mío" that just was released a week ago.

Now the Colombian superstar is feeling a bit better, she said that she has taken another test in hopes that one comes back negative.

