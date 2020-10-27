Karol G drops boss music video for her latest single 'Bichota'

Karol G releases her inner 'Bichota' in her new music video. The term "Bichota" comes from a Puerto Rican slang term meaning gangster boss.

“We are all Bichotas in our own special way and I hope this song provides the strength to anyone who needs it to be you and be a boss!” said Karol G in a statement.

"Bichota" was written by Karol G herself with the help of her long-time collaborator Ovy on the Drums and award winning director, Colin Tilley. This jam is a follow up to "Ay DiOs Mío!" and "Tusa".