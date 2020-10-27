Karol G drops boss music video for her latest single 'Bichota'
Karol G releases her inner 'Bichota' in her new music video. The term "Bichota" comes from a Puerto Rican slang term meaning gangster boss.
“We are all Bichotas in our own special way and I hope this song provides the strength to anyone who needs it to be you and be a boss!” said Karol G in a statement.
"Bichota" was written by Karol G herself with the help of her long-time collaborator Ovy on the Drums and award winning director, Colin Tilley. This jam is a follow up to "Ay DiOs Mío!" and "Tusa".
Recently Karol G had been announced as one of the performers to take the stage at the 21st annual Latin GRAMMYs that will be broadcasted live on Univision Thursday, November 19. She had also been nominated four times in the categories of "Record of the Year", "Song of the Year", and Best Urban Fusion/Performance.