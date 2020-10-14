Karol G does a little celebration dance about her Latin GRAMMYs nominations

We really know how Karol G feels after multiple nominations this year for the 21st Latin GRAMMYs Awards show. It was a different story last year for the Colombian singer and songwriter.

Karol G joins many Latin celebrities at the annual award show that is happening on November 19th on Univision.

Karol G says: "Así me siento con mis 4 nominaciones a los @latingrammys 🔥🔥🔥 YASSS BABY! THATS MY TYPEEE 🛎🛎🛎 Los amo a todos, GRACIAS !! ... Hoy estoy feliz y me siento súper B!!!!!!!!!!!" which translates to...

"That's how I feel about my 4 nominations for the @latingrammys 🔥🔥🔥 YASSS BABY! THATS MY TYPEEE 🛎🛎🛎 I love you all, THANK YOU !! ... Today I am happy and I feel super B !!!!!!!!!!!"

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.