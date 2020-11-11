Karol G, Bad Bunny and many other Latin artists were winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs

On November 8, 2020 the MTV Europe Music Awards were held at various locations due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn't stop the annual award show.

At the MTV EMAs, Maluma and Aya Nakamura performed "Djadja" and "Hawái" while later Karol G performed her single "Bichota".

Karol G took home the award for Best Collaboration for "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj. Karol G later won again in the Best Latin category beating out Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, and Ozuna.

Sebastián Yatra had won the Best Latin America Central Act beating out Camilo, J Balvin, Karol G and Maluma.