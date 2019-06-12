Karol G and Léo Santana come together for 'Vibra Continente'
This is the anthem for copa América
Univision,Jun 12, 2019 – 3:15 PM EDT
Colombian Reggaeton singer Karol G joins Brazilian singer and composer Léo Santana for the official tune for the 2019 Copa América. The two-minute song combines trap, merengue and samba melodies along with Spanish and Portuguese lyrics for a big energetic song. The two sing and dance in an empty soccer field.
You'll see and hear "Vibra Continente" during every opening of Copa América, which takes place in five different cities. The first game is on Friday, June 14th when Brazil takes on Bolivia at 8:30p.m.