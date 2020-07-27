Karol G and Anuel AA show their love in new "Follow" music video
The pair has also won best couple video
Univision,Jul 27, 2020 – 03:08 PM EDT
Both Karol G and Anuel AA show love for each other in their brand new music video "Follow" that was produced during the quarantine.
Due to this global pandemic, musicians have to be creative for new content due to limited resources. Many artists are producing animated videos but these two lovebirds are highlighting on their relationship.
The music video have been voted the best latin couple music video of the year so far by Billboard.
