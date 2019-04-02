Kane Brown drops "Lost in the Middle of Nowhere" with Becky G

Country artist Kane Brown taps Becky G for "Lost in the Middle of Nowhere" bringing a Spanish/Country remix together in their video. The video was released on March 28th on Brown's YouTube channel and racked up over 2 million views.

Kane Brown gets into his Spanish vocals with Becky G in the middle of a forest, actually in the middle of nowhere.

Becky G wrote in the comment section on Brown's YouTube video "So much fun creating this with you bro!!! We have a Spanglish country song out!!!"