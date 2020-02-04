Juanes will be stopping in San Antonio this September

Grammy-award winning Juanes just announced his 40+ date North American "Mas Futuro Que Pasado" tour with a stop in San Antonio. The Colombian rock star will be stopping at the Majestic Theatre on September 29th 8 p.m.

Tickets will be going on-sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 7) at noon at Ticketmaster.com. Juanes fans also can purchase tickets at the Majestic box office or call 800-982-2787.