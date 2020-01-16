José Feliciano covers Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain'

Puerto Rican musician, José Feliciano shares his rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" that will be on his upcoming album Behind This Guitar that will be released on January 31st.



"I thought, 'Well, if we're gonna do the song, do it differently, not the same way,'" Feliciano says. "Once the (instrumental) tracks were done in Nashville I went to my sound tech's studio in Connecticut and did the vocals and we put it together and I'm really happy with how it came out. I think it has real hit potential."