Jonas Brothers reunite in San Antonio
It has been over a decade since they've been to the Alamo City
Univision,May 1, 2019 – 11:59 AM EDT
The Jonas Brothers are coming out of hiatus and will be touring together for the first time in over a decade. Kevin, Joe and Nick are stopping in San Antonio for their "Happiness Begins" tour on Friday, September 27, 2019 inside the AT&T Center.
The tour will be making stops all across America in cities such as New York, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Houston to name a few.
Tickets will go on-sale starting at 10am on Friday, May 10th at LiveNation.com