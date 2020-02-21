John Travolta shows off high energy moves at Premio Lo Nuestro

MIAMI, FL - Pitbull hosted Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro Thursday (Feb 20) at the American Airlines Arena in Florida. There were big performances but one that came to mind was John Travolta.

Travolta didn't let us down, especially a few days after his birthday. Travolta joined the stage with Mr. Worldwide as they shared some moves with the audience to two high energy songs "3 To Tango" and Lil Jon and Chesca joined in for "Cinco De Mayo".