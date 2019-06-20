Jennifer Lopez takes over the AT&T Center this Friday
Jennifer Lopez is taking her birthday party on the road and one of the stops is in San Antonio. On Friday, June 21st, Jennifer Lopez takes over the AT&T Center with the doors opening at 8pm.
Univision,Jun 20, 2019 – 10:02 AM EDT
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com
"She is the epitome of youthful and athletic beauty, the boss of her own entertainment empire and a nurturing soul with a tireless career trajectory. The child who grew up in the Bronx dreaming of big things has become (and stayed) an icon with admirers around the world.” - Billboard