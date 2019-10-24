Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez donate food to Tennessee school
The power couple were able to provide a year's worth of food
Univision,Oct 24, 2019 – 2:43 PM EDT
Students are excited that they will have food to eat for the next year all thanks to Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
The power couple made a generous donation after an emotional Facebook post from Brooke Goins on having to buy a student food. After hearing that several other teachers were doing this, the couple knew they had to do something.