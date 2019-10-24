null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Latino Mix 95.1 San AntonioLatino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez donate food to Tennessee school

The power couple were able to provide a year's worth of food
Oct 24, 2019 – 2:43 PM EDT

Students are excited that they will have food to eat for the next year all thanks to Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The power couple made a generous donation after an emotional Facebook post from Brooke Goins on having to buy a student food. After hearing that several other teachers were doing this, the couple knew they had to do something.


Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault