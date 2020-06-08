Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend BLM rally in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to the streets to join the thousands upon thousands of protestors in Los Angeles for the Black Lives Matter rally. The power couple had marched down Hollywood Boulevard with their signs made by Emme and Max.

“You know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” their children said.

"funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?" Jennifer Lopez replied.



