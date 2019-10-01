Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez publically share engagement photos

Jennifer Lopez just got done announcing her Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira. Now J. Lo plans on marrying Alex Rodriguez in March after two years of dating.

The power couple had a bride-and-groom-to-be engagement party.

"So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, while Lopez gushed about Friday (Sept. 27) being the "most beautifully elegant night."

View the photos posted to their Instagram accounts below.



