J Balvin shares video for "Blanco"

J Balvin shares the frosty new video for "Blanco." The new music video shows Balvin surrounded by bizarre characters and cats all drapped in white, hense the title blanco.

The music video is directed by Colin Tilley who also works on videos for Future and Post Malone. This isn't the first video Tilley and Balvin teamed up for as they worked with Bad Bunny in the past for "Que Preteendes", "Yo Le Llego", "Cuidao' Por Ahi" and "La Canción".