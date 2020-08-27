J Balvin shares heartfelt story on how doctors saved him from COVID-19

J Bavlin just posted this to his Instagram account. A story on how the doctors were with him every step of the way and his struggle with anxiety.

The caption reads:

Did you know that I am a human being with the same mistakes, fears, desires and pressures, as you?

This photo was taken by one of the doctors who were with me in the Covid 19 process, Carlos and Sergio. They are the ones who took care of me professionally, they are family. I remember this photo because at that precise moment, I had all the symptoms and I lost hope, to the level that they thought about hospitalizing me. I have suffered from anxiety and as a result of this event it became more potent, but I accept and face the aspects that affect my body and my mind and, I recognize that I am vulnerable and VERY fragile, before this and thousands of other situations.