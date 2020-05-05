null: nullpx
J Balvin, Nicky Jam to appear in Uforia Hangout sessions

Starts this Wednesday
May 5, 2020 – 10:26 AM EDT

Uforia Hangout Sessions presented by Verizon launches on Wednesday (May 6) online with the biggest Latin stars in the game. They'll be aired online in the unfiltered and unplugged intimate at home series with Manuel Turizo and host Jackie Guerrido.

Fans will be able to watch, ask questions to their favorite artists and interact each week on UforiaMusic.com/Verizon

The weekly live streamed series will support small businesses affected by COVID-19. You'll be able to see many familiar Univision personalities as well such as "El Bueno, la Mala, y el Feo", Raul Molinar, Carla Medrano and Andres Maldonado.

Viewers will be encouraged to shop local in their own communities by ordering a meal or purchasing a gift card for later to be used when the businesses reopen as part of Verizon's Pay It Forward initiative.

