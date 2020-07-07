J Balvin is in the lead for Premios Juventud 2020
Univision,Jul 7, 2020 – 11:24 AM EDT
With 12 nominations out of 28, J Balvin is the most nominated artist for Premios Juventud 2020. Coming in at second place, Karol G has 9 nominations, Bad Bunny with 8, Anuel AA with 7, Daddy Yankee and Manuel Turizo are tied at 5. Banda MS, Maluma, and Sebastián Yatra have 4 nominations as of July 7th.
Premios Juventud will be held in Miami, Florida with a virtual audience starting at 7 p.m. central on Univision August 13th. You still have time to place your vote until July 21st at PremiosJuventud.com/vota
