J Balvin is in the lead for Premios Juventud 2020

With 12 nominations out of 28, J Balvin is the most nominated artist for Premios Juventud 2020. Coming in at second place, Karol G has 9 nominations, Bad Bunny with 8, Anuel AA with 7, Daddy Yankee and Manuel Turizo are tied at 5. Banda MS, Maluma, and Sebastián Yatra have 4 nominations as of July 7th.