J Balvin & El Alfa join Major Lazer for 'Que Calor'
Make some room on the dancefloor
Univision,Sep 11, 2019 – 3:33 PM EDT
"Que Calor" brings on the heat with J Balvin, El Alfa and Major Lazer in this vibrant video with some interesting dance moves. The video was directed by Colin Tilley, who had worked on "Alright" for Kendrick Lamar and "Anaconda" for Nicki Minaj.
This song samples the 1993 cumbia classic " Curara" by Totó la Momposina and you may recognize that same beat that from Timbaland & Magoo's "Indian Flute."