J Balvin, Dua, Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy all join in for Un Dia (One Day)

New music right here from J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy who joined forces to drop "Un Dia" (One Day). The song is tuned by executive producer NEON16 that blends both English and Spanish together into Latin house music.

The video is mainly in black-and-white directed by Stillz following actress Netflix's Money Heist star Úrsula Corberóv who dances alone in her room to the tune of the song.