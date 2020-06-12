J Balvin drops "Behind the Colores: The Live Experience" June 20

Reggaeton superstar J Balvin will be dropping a livestream experience for his new album Colores, which he dropped in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wanted to try something different that his fans deserve.

"I thought: What can I do that will be different from what reality allows, and that you can only view this way through your cellphone or your laptop, but not in real life," says Balvin, who spoke exclusively to Billboard from his home in Medellín.

"Simply doing a filmed live concert is never as exciting as the in-person experience. But, what about a concert that’s built to be seen on a screen? There you can really do something different."

So "Behind the Colores: The Live Experience" will be streaming live on Sunday, June 20th on YouTube bringing something special to the audience. He will be coming to you live from his home in Medellín where a special studio has been set up to bring the virtual experience. Directors in Los Angeles will be guiding Balvin through the elements.

According to Antony Ginandjar, the concept is very unique and took a month to conceive and execute with rigorous testing to make sure it comes out perfect for his fans.

"More than a concert, it’s a way to celebrate the release and success of the album," says Balvin co-manager Fabio Acosta. "If there had been no pandemic, we would have probably done a normal tour."

Everything from developing the concept with a team to the actual stream took a month to execute.

Tom Colbourne, the owner and founder of BLINK said that he doesn't think anything like this has been done before in this scale and context. BLINK will be handling all of the graphics and content with a special team. BLINK isn't a stranger to J Balvin, they had worked with him in the past for his Arcoiris World Tour with the vivid colorful high definition backdrop visuals.

"If we were in normal times, to launch J’s album and do a special about the album we would have created a stage with LED screens, dancers, props, everything else," he adds. "So our starting place is how do we create a performance space that does him justice. J is an artist with a very rich visual identity. How do we do something that will be entertaining and capture the spirit of his brand? Because we can't do it in a physical stage we do it in a virtual stage that is made up of different abstract virtual environments for every song."

"At the beginning of quarantine we were watching all these celebrities doing lives, and at first it was very endearing," says Ginandjar. "Did it get boring at the end? Yes. We said why don’t we do a show where you get to perform your 10 songs in a way no one has seen before?"

"I wanted to talk a little bit about the process we went through with the album," says Balvin, explaining his choice of subjects. "I want them to understand that it's a conceptual album."

The team declined to say how much this production costs but understands Balvin's taste in elements it wasn't cheap but with Buchanan's as a sponsor, money isn't an issue.

To Balvin, it's about creating a digital experience that everyone will be talking about.