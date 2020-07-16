J Balvin drops "Agua" song from "Sponge On The Run" soundtrack to help celebrate 20 years of Spongebob Squarepants

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set to debut in 2021 on an exclusive streaming platform by ViacomCBS`. J Balvin along with Latin Grammy winning producer Tainy are helping get the animated film's word out with the new song "Agua" as part of the official soundttrack. The soundtrack teams up Paramount Animation with Nickelodeon along with NEON16 bringing the soundtrack to life, which will be stacked with featured artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Lil Mosey, The Flaming Lips, Kenny G, Cyndi Lauper and many others.

The 35-year-old Reggaeton artist goes down to the pineapple under the sea in Bikini Bottom with residents Spongebob Squarepants and Squidward to get involved in adventures.

The Reggaeton crooner is also helping Nickelodeon celebrate 20 years of Spongebob with limited figurines with the visual help of Chicago based artist Louis de Guzman.















“I am beyond honored, humbled and forever grateful to be teaming up with my brother Jose (J Balvin) to help celebrate SpongeBob SquarePants’ 20th anniversary. This brought our respective teams and Nickelodeon together in such an organic way, and we created something out of love and respect for this iconic character,” said de Guzman. J Balvin added: “I’ve been a big SpongeBob fan for years. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to combine some of my own style with the distinctive vision of an artist I respect as much as Louis – while honoring the 20th Anniversary of such an iconic show that has brought joy to both myself and millions of TV fans. This is for the culture and God bless the Latino Gang.”

The sculptures go on sale on July 31st at louisdeguzman.com