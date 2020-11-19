J Balvin continues to make music history with the most Latin Grammy nominations in a single year
J Balvin continues to make music history!
First, the 35-year-old Reggaeton artist just had his own meal debut at McDonald's and then been recently named Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People of 2020.
Now, the Medellín, Colombia born singer is breaking world records. He just got the Guinness World Records certificate for "The Most Latin Grammy nominations in a single year". Balvin leads the list with 13 nominations beating out the previous record holder Calle 13 (step brothers "Residente" and "Visitante".)
J Balvin has also broke records in the years past with the longest stay at number one on the US Hot Latin Songs chart by a single artist in March 2016. 'Ginza' had been uptop of the list for a solid 22 weeks.