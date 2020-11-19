null: nullpx
EN VIVO

J Balvin continues to make music history with the most Latin Grammy nominations in a single year

He keeps striving year-after-year breaking records
Nov 19, 2020 – 11:33 AM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte


J Balvin continues to make music history!

First, the 35-year-old Reggaeton artist just had his own meal debut at McDonald's and then been recently named Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Now, the Medellín, Colombia born singer is breaking world records. He just got the Guinness World Records certificate for "The Most Latin Grammy nominations in a single year". Balvin leads the list with 13 nominations beating out the previous record holder Calle 13 (step brothers "Residente" and "Visitante".)

J Balvin has also broke records in the years past with the longest stay at number one on the US Hot Latin Songs chart by a single artist in March 2016. 'Ginza' had been uptop of the list for a solid 22 weeks.

React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default