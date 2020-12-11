J Balvin and Karol G among celebrities that will perform at virtual New Year's Eve show on YouTube

YouTube Originals just announced their 'Hello 2021' virtual New Year's Eve event that will be livestreamed in five parts on Thursday, December 31st.

The show will be featuring live performances, speeches, DJ sets and much more to entertain the world as it rings in the new year.

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” YouTube’s global head of original content Susanne Daniels said. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

The show will features separate events for the Americas, U.K. Korea, Japan, and India. In the Americas, appearances will be made by Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Emma Chamberlain and the D'Amelio family.

Live performances by Dua Lipa, who will also perform for the U.K. event as well, Reggaeton superstars J Balvin and Karol G, rap artist YG, and Kane Brown to name a few. There will be appearances by YouTuber stars such as Larray, Marques Brownlee, Dude Perfect, Brad Mondo, ZHC, and the Dolan Twins.