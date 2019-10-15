J Balvin and Bad Bunny turn into ghosts in La Canción video
Just in time for Halloween
Univision,Oct 15, 2019 – 4:19 PM EDT
Since J Balvin and Bad Bunny dropped their collaboration album Oasis back in June, it became a new era of Reggaeton visually with the song "La Canción."
On Monday, October 14th, both Reggaeton power artists announced that their new collaboration video "La Canción" was dropping Tuesday morning.
The Colin Tilley directed music video has racked up a little over 2.4 million views on YouTube alone.