null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Latino Mix 95.1 San AntonioLatino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

J Balvin and Bad Bunny turn into ghosts in La Canción video

Just in time for Halloween
Oct 15, 2019 – 4:19 PM EDT

Since J Balvin and Bad Bunny dropped their collaboration album Oasis back in June, it became a new era of Reggaeton visually with the song "La Canción."

On Monday, October 14th, both Reggaeton power artists announced that their new collaboration video "La Canción" was dropping Tuesday morning.

The Colin Tilley directed music video has racked up a little over 2.4 million views on YouTube alone.

Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault