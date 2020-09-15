How Sarah La Morena became a viral sensation and becoming a Regional Mexican artist

You may know her as Sarah La Morena or by her real name as Sarah Palafox. Sarah was raised in Zacatecas, Mexico brought up by her adoptive parents. The singer shows great passion for Regional Mexican music.

"I grew up around it. In Mexico, they had music on all the time. Going to the store there was music, walking around outside there was music, and in church is where I actually started singing. Once I became super comfortable with who I was, I ventured out and started singing Mexican music.", Sarah explains in a recent interview with Buzzfeed.

Sarah serenades her adoptive mother "thank you for choosing me to be your daughter", she said in a song that gained popularity real quick.



With over 100K followers on Instagram, Sarah shows the power of her voice with the vocals going to the tune of the mariachis.



Here is Sarah singing Renunciacion.



