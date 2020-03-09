How Bad Bunny got his name

Bad Bunny is killing the Reggaeton game and has been making his rounds on different shows. In a recent interview with the Latin trap artist, Bad Bunny explains how he got his name in this interview in English. Bad Bunny's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio but revealed on how he got his name of fame. The 25-year-old Puerto Rican native showed a photo of him in a bunny costume and explained on how Bad Bunny stuck.